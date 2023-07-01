Sargun Luthra, Abrar Qazi Quit Yeh Hai Chahatein After 3 Years; Get Farewell On Set

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a popular daily soap that has been running successfully since 2019. The show's leading stars, Sargun Luthra as Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh, received immense love from the viewers over the years. Now, their stint with the show has ended and both Sargun and Abrar have quit it. Now, after a time leap, new actors will be introduced.

3 things you need to know

Yeh Hai Chahatein started airing on TV on December 19, 2019.

The show will continue with a time leap and new actors will step in.

Sargun as Preesha and Abrar as Rudraksh became household names after the show.

Lead actors bid farewell to Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Luhtra and Abrar Qazi, who played a reel-life couple in Yeh Hai Chahatein, have recently left the show. A video of their celebration from the farewell bash has been making the rounds on the internet. They could be seen cutting the cake with utmost joy with the other cast and crew members surrounding them. The duo addressed everyone present and thanked the audience for showering them with love and appreciation. The crew celebrated with confetti as Sargun and Abrar cut cake.

Catch The BTS From The Sets Of StarPlus Show Yeh Hai Chahatein As Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra Bid Adieu To The Show! The Duo Were Seen Becoming Emotional During The Cake Cutting and Thanked The Audience For Showering Immense Love To Them! pic.twitter.com/u8Icx6obl5 — First India Telly (@india_telly) June 30, 2023

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Abrar shared, "I feel blessed and grateful to be a part of the show." He further reminisced about his first day on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein and said that it all feels like yesterday. The actor said that not only is he saying goodbye to the show, but he is also bidding farewell to his on-screen character, which have come to love.

Sargun Kaur recalls her fond memories on set

Sargun Kaur felt overwhelmed on leaving the show after close to 4 years. She told Bollywood Hungama that working in Yeh Hai Chahatein had been a memorable journey for her. She said, "I have made many memories that I will treasure for life."

(Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi worked on Yeh Hai Chahatein since 2019 | Image: Twitter)

She said that she will be missing everyone on the sets and expressed gratitude to the audience and her team. By far, the show has garnered immense love from the audience and will continue to showcase different shades of love. The reason behind Sargun and Abrar leaving the show is not known yet.

