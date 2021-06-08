Sargun Mehta Clubs 'randomly Shot Videos' In A Reel And Leaves Netizens Gushing; Watch

Actor Sargun Mehta took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 08, 2021, to share a randomly shot video with a hilarious twist. The actor shared a reel and also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sargun Mehta shared a reel of her roaming on the streets with a bottle and having fun. In the video, the actor can be seen hiding behind the tree, running around the lamppost. Sargun can also be seen trying to eat the burger from the poster, crossing the street, applying makeup with her friend and much more. In the video, she is seen donning a maroon floral dress and completed her look with a sky blue bag and white sneakers. She also added Asha Bhosle's song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main in the background music.

Sargun also penned a sweet note as she went on to describe the reel. She wrote, “I promise they were just randomly shot videos until I edited them to this song and fell in love with my terrible editing skills”. Take a look at Sargun Mehta's Instagram post below.

As soon as Sargun shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things fun and nice. Some of the users were left in splits, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥soo beautiful”. Another user wrote, “this is great. Literally can’t stop my laughter”. Some user also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Sargun Mehta took to Instagram on Charu Mehta's birthday to share photos with her sister. She also included an emotional note in which she revealed how her sister can have a significant impact on the plot of the show Udaariyaan. She wrote, “Thank you for being you are one my biggest supporters and biggest critique too. You completed our family and brought in so much joy and love.Ps- everytime i wear a nailpaint or select what to shop or wear i try and think all the comments both of you would make”. She added, “Love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday sister @charumehta.” Take a look at the post below.

Image: Sargun Mehta Instagram

