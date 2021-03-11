Sargun Mehta Shares Dreamy Pictures From Her Goa Vacation; See Here

In one of her latest posts on Instagram, Sargun Mehta gave a strong sense of FOMO to her fans with dreamy pictures from her recent escapade to Goa. The Balika Vadhu actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on a brightly lit swing. Let's take a look at the pictures.

Sargun Mehta's Photos from her Goa vacation

In her post, Sargun has tagged a popular hotel in Vagator, Goa. She is seen sitting on a swing made of heart shaped-railing and adorned with fairy lights. There are purple and white flowers on the side, and the swing is located in a cosy-looking park. Sargun is seen wearing a loose long shirt with denim shorts. Her hair is set loose and wavy. Her holiday outfit is complete with beige and silver sandals.

In the caption, she quoted a celebrated Hindi-Urdu poet Rahi Masoom Raza's poem. She added her own funny twist one-liner at the end saying "Bass yeh poochna chahti hun ki ya Rahi ji bhi producer they?" (I just want to ask whether was Mr. Rahi also a producer). Several fans dropped laughing emojis and heart emojis for the actor's photo. Actor Nimrat Khaira commented on the photo saying 'You are the best'.

Sargun Mehta in the media

Sargun Mehta debuted in 2009 with ZeeTV's 12/24 Karol Bagh. She later went to star in a titular role in Phulwa and a supporting role in Balika Vadhu. Since then she has appeared in Punjabi movies and music videos as well. Her notable Punjabi movies include Love Punjab and Lahoriye. She got married to fellow actor Ravi Dubey in 2013. In 2019, she opened her own production house with her husband Ravi Dubey. Her production house is named Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd and it has also co-produced the Punjabi film Jhalley. Sargun, along with Ravi Dubey are also the producers for the upcoming Colors TV show Udaariyan.

Sargun Mehta's husband and actor Ravi Dubey is also a well-known name in the TV world. He has appeared in shows like Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. He was last seen opposite Nia Sharma in the second season of Jamai 2.0. Jamai 2.0 is a reboot of his previous show Jamai Raja. He has also hosted and appeared in various reality TV shows.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.