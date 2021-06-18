Sargun Mehta Shares Pictures Sipping Wine In A Gorgeous Red Gown; Says 'wine Is A Fruit'

Actor Sargun Mehta is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, the Balika Vadhu actor took to Instagram to share photos in a red gown with her fans. In the caption, Sargun even wrote an interesting and hilarious caption with her post.

Sargun took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen wearing a stunning red gown with a glass of wine in her hand. In the caption, she wrote, “Wine is made from grapes and grapes are fruit so wine is a fruit.”She shared another photo and even described it in the caption by saying, “Swipe left to see ki fruit khatam hone ke baad kya hua (Swipe left to see what happens after the drink finishes).”In another photo, Sargun can be seen lying on her sofa. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sargun’s post. Actor Amberdeep Singh also wrote a hilarious comment and said, “means even excess of fruits is bad,” to which Sargun replied, “Amber ka comment..sab theek toh hai?? (Amber commented on the post, is everything alright?).”Some other users praised her look while several others showered their love through emojis. Check out some of the comments from her post.

Sargun Mehta's social media presence

Sargun Mehta keeps her fans entertained by posting photos and videos frequently. Recently on June 1, 2021, she shared a photo with her sister Charu Mehta on her birthday and even wrote a heartfelt message for her. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you for being you are one my biggest supporters and biggest critique too. You completed our family and brought in so much joy and love. Ps- every time I wear nail paint or select what to shop or wear I try and think all the comments both of you would make. I hide my hands in almost all video calls because I know you guys are going to point out my shitty manicure. Btw all Udaariyaan fans let me tell you that Charu can have a huge influence on the storyline since I have to listen to her you can trouble her with your favorite wish of #jasfa or #fatejo.” Take a look at her post below.

