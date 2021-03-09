Sargun Mehta Shares Ravi Dubey's Unseen Pics As She Celebrates 11th Dating Anniversary

Actor Sargun Mehta and her husband Ravi Dubey's adorable pictures on social media often leave their fans gushing. Sargun recently took to Instagram to share a string of unseen pictures with Ravi to commemorate their 11th 'dating anniversary'. She also penned a heart-melting post as well. The pictures take fans through the timeline of their relationship from when they first started dating to now that they are married.

Sargun Mehta shares unseen pictures of Ravi Dubey to commemorate dating anniversary

The first picture shared by Sargun is from when their earliest dating days. She is wearing a red and pink saree whereas Ravi is wearing a checkered shirt and a pair of glasses. The next photo shows Sargun sporting bangs and she and Ravi are all smiles for the camera. Sargun also shared a couple of pictures from their vacation diaries. They are seen holding hands on the beach and are smiling widely for the lens. In the caption of the post, Sargun wrote, "11 years of togetherness... we loved each other even when we looked like our 1st picture. Sahi mein pyaar sachcha hi hoga".

Sargun Mehta's photos received a lot of love from her fans and followers and garnered over 475K likes and is still counting. Many of her fans have commented on the post by saying that they look absolutely gorgeous. While many others commented by using the red heart emoticons. See their reactions below:

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

The couple fell in love with each other during their stint on a TV show. Ravi also popped the question to Sargun on national television. They were contestants on Nach Baliye Season 5 and it was then he went down on one knee and proposed to Sargun. They tied the knot on December 7, 2013.

Sargun Mehta's shows

Sargun shot to fame after her stint in Balika Vadhu and 12/24 Karol Bagh. She then went on to star in Rishton Ka Mela, Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath and Teri Meri Love Stories. Sargun also participated in various reality shows like Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Nach Baliye. She has stepped into the shoes of being a producer with the show Udaariyaan.

Image courtesy- @sarunmehta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.