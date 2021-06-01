Sargun Mehta Shares Snaps And Pens Down Emotional Note For Her Sister On Birthday

Actor Sargun Mehta is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, Sargun took to Instagram to share a photo with his sister on her birthday. She also wrote a heartfelt message for her sister.

Sargun Mehta shares snaps with her sister on her birthday

Sargun Mehta took to Instagram to share photos with her sister on her sister Charu Mehta’s birthday. She also wrote an emotional note and even revealed how her sister can have a big influence on the storyline of the show Udaariyaan. She said, “Thank you for being you are one my biggest supporters and biggest critique too. You completed our family and brought in so much joy and love.Ps- everytime i wear a nailpaint or select what to shop or wear i try amd think all the comments both of you would make. I hide my hands in almost all video calls because i know you guys are going to point out my shitty manicure .Btw all Udaariyaan fans let me tell you that charu can have a huge influence on the storyline since i jave ro listen to her 🤣🤣 you can trouble her with your favorite wish of #jasfa or #fatejo. Love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday sister @charumehta.” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sargun Mehta’s post. Several users expressed their love with emojis while several others wished Charu Mehta a very happy birthday. Check out some of the comments below.

Sargun Mehta’s social media presence

Sargun Mehta is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing her daily activities on her Instagram feed. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo with Ravi Dubey announcing that Ravi has been tested positive for COVID-19. In the caption, she wrote, “Covid is now ravi positive. Ravi ko covid nahi , covid ko ravi hua hai. Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do. I love you and i miss u so .@ravidubey2312 is.” Take a look at Sargun Mehta’s post below.

IMAGE: SARGUN MEHTA'S INSTAGRAM

