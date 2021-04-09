Sargun Mehta Surprises Her Fans With New Look For Her Upcoming Music Video | Watch

Actor and host Sargun Mehta surprised her fans with a new look for her upcoming music video. In her recent Instagram post, the actor is seen dressed up in a traditional avatar where she is wearing a green top that has been tucked as a blouse and she paired it up with a blue and yellow skirt.

Sargun Mehta ask fans to guess the song she will dance to

Sargun Mehta has minimal makeup on her face and she added more to the look by applying bindi on her forehead. In the caption, she asks her fans to guess the song that she will be dancing to. It reads, "Abhi fer dance karungi ..

Wanna guess the song and style ?? Bolo bolo". The comment section is filled with her fans guessing the song as well as the dance form. Other fans just left heart emoticons under the post.

Earlier, Sargun shared a video of herself dancing to the famous song 'Titliyaan'. In the video, she is seen wearing a blue full-length kurta with white embroidery. The actor showed her graceful dance moves as she danced on the beat of the song. In the caption, she wrote a note about how she wanted to dance to the song for a long time. It reads, "better late than never ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ . i just wanted to dance this song .. bass And sorry for the abrupt end". Check it out.

The actor also shared pictures with her husband Ravi Dubey from their Holi celebration. In the picture, the couple is seen wearing white attire while their face is filled with the colours. The couple also posed with their friends who were present at the party. Check it out.

On the Work Front

Sargun Mehta made her entry into the industry with the series 12/24 Karol Bagh. Since then she has appeared in various television series as well as movies. Her shows include Phulwa, Balika Vadhu, Jamai Raja, Rishton Ka Mela and many more. In 2019, along with her husband Ravi Dubey, the actor opened her own production house Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd and went on to make a film titled Jhalle. Other than this, she is all set to produce a series titled Udaariyaan which will air on Colors Tv.

