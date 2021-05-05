'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Actor Akash Jagga Shares Details About His Character In The Show

Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast member Akash Jagga has opened up about his character 'Gagan Narayan' on the show. He went onto describe his character's story in the series and some of his traits as the youngest member of the family. In a media statement, he said, "Gagan comes from a middle-class family, his father is a college professor. His friends come from rich backgrounds whereas he can’t even dream for a life like that, so he is someone who wants to make quick money, from anywhere and live his life to the fullest.", he said.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast: Akash Jagga talks about his character Gagan Narayan

Jagga described Gagan as someone who has different personalities. In front of his father, Gagan Narayan, Akash Jagga in Sasural Simar Ka 2, is a well-behaved son. He keeps his excitement in control as his father is a really strict person. Gagan is very afraid of his father. Akash says that Gagan is his true self in front of his mother and his sisters. "With his mother and sisters he’s careless and irresponsible like the way he is.", he explained.

Akash also spoke about his experience on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2. "Everyone is really friendly, the direction team, production team and all the artists, we’ve been having a lot of fun.", he said. He went on to explain that the show would be introducing three families so he was still in the process of meeting some of the new cast members.

"I have a good bond with my onscreen sisters- Tanya, Radhika and Shubhangi and even with parents in the show", he explained. He went opened up about his relationship with Karan Sharma, who plays Vivaan Oswal, and Avinash Mukherjee, who plays Aarav Oswal. He said that they made great company and were fun to hang around with.

Lastly, Akash explained why he chose the Sasural Simar Ka 2 script. "I rejected a lot of roles for some or the reason before taking this show. I was looking for something different, and right then the character “Gagan” happened. It is really a different character, and the audience will love it more as and when the story evolves", he explained.

With inputs from PR