‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ Actors Tanya, Vibha, Radhika, Share Warm Hug In This BTS Video; Watch

Sasural Simar Ka 2, starring Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, and Vibha Bhagat, in lead roles, is witnessing some intriguing drama. While the viewers enjoy watching the ongoing twists in the show, the actors often share BTS pics and videos that also create curiosity amongst fans with regards to its upcoming episodes. On Monday afternoon, Vibha Bhagat dropped a video in which she, Tanya, and Radhika, shared a warm hug on the sets of their daily soap. The trio was dressed up in ethnic outfits and Vibha penned the hashtag "Love" while posting the video.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast shares a warm hug on sets

A day before, the entire cast also shared pictures in which Avinash Mukherjee was holding Radhika Muthukumar's hand, whilst Tanya Sharma standing right next to him. They teased fans about the upcoming twist in the show. While Avinash wrote, "You know what’s waiting for you’ll," Radhika penned, "Love is all about sacrifice. Love is in the air and Simar just doesn't want the breeze to dry down, will the winds keep blowing or is the tornado around the corner. Keep watching Sasural Simar Ka".

In May, actor Dipika Kakar uploaded a vlog in which she showed how her return to Agra for the filming of Sasural Simar Ka 2 looked like. Recently, the makers of the show released a new promo which showed how Reema's love and her dream to become Miss India left her puzzled. She was tangled between the two and was unable to choose one path. The promo began with Dipika's pic on the left and with Radhika's pic to the right, both, with plates in their hands.

As per the latest Sasural Simar Ka 2 episodes, Gitanjali fixed Simar and Aarav’s meeting. However, the former is not ready for all this as she can’t think of hurting or breaking Reema’s heart. Simar decides to meet Gitanjali to reveal the entire truth. Meanwhile, Vivaan confronts Aarav about Reema after which Aarav tells him that he liked her but had accidentally proposed to Simar. This leaves Vivaan shocked and he wonders how his grandmother has brought this proposal, which has led to nothing but confusion in the family.

(IMAGE: TANYA SHARMA, VIBHA BHAGAT, RADHIKA MUTHUKUMAR'S INSTAGRAM)

