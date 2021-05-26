'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Actress Tanya Sharma Gives Major Spoiler About Upcoming Episode

After being a fan favourite for almost 8 years, Sasural Simar Ka went off the air in 2018 but returned for season two after the completion of 10 years of the first season. Sasural Simar Ka 2 features a new cast which includes Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee and Karan Sharma. While Radhika plays the role of new Simar, Tanya Sharma plays the role of her sister Reema. The actress is often seen giving fans updates about the show and her character. Tanya recently took to her Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 and gave fans major spoilers about the upcoming episodes.

Tanya Sharma gives Sasural Simar Ka 2 spoiler

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a BTS video from the set of the show. In the video, Tanya is seen giving her hand to somebody with a worried expression on her face. In her caption, she revealed that the video was of a scene in which her character Reema and Vivaan played by Karan Sharma will meet each other with their real identities. The actress also wished the team of Sasural Simar Ka 2 as they completed one month on air.

Fans reacted to Tanya Sharma's Sasural Simar Ka 2 spoilers and were all hearts. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 latest episode

Sasural Simar Ka 2 latest episode shows that the pre-wedding festivities of Aarav and Reema's wedding have begun. Reema finds out that the Miss India pageant falls on the same date as her wedding with Aarav. Reema questions how she got in the finals of the pageant as she did not fill the form for the contest. At the same time, Reema receives a call from Devesh, who notifies her that he filled her form. Reema yells at Devesh and cuts the phone when Simar comes to take her in. While Reema's family decides on a card for her wedding, she is incapable to focus and keeps thinking about the pageant. She reads the letter again and thinks about winning the pageant. Reema then remembers that she is getting married. Simar wonders about Reema as she seems to be a little lost.

