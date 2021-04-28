'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Airing Time: When Will The New Season Of Dipika Kakar's Show Air?

After successfully managing to keep the audience entertained for a total of seven years, one of Colors' most popular television show Sasural Simar Ka has returned to the screen with its second season. The original show that starred real-life couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim along with popular faces like Avika Gor and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles has returned to the screen this time with new faces. Though Dipika Kakar will be reprising her role of Simar for a brief time in Sasural Simar Ka 2, the show has introduced an all-new cast for the second season. As the first episode of the show aired on Monday, April 26, let's find out what is Sasural Simar Ka 2's airing time.

When will Sasural Simar Ka season 2 air?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 will air for 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday at 6.30 pm. The show will revolve around the story of Choti Simar which will be played by Radhika Muthukumar, an aspiring singer whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Simar and Geetanjali Devi played by Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia, respectively.

A look at Sasural Simar Ka 2 plot

Choti Simar is shown to be similar to Badi Simar who is rooted in her values and principles. She is the youngest sibling in her household who has grown up in the shadow of her elder sisters. Though young and resilient, Choti Simar is a millennial girl who has ambitions and dreams and wants to make her career in . On the other hand, Geetanjali Devi is a tough cookie who is set in her age-old traditions and is in search of a girl for her grandson Aarav. She wants a girl who will be fiercely loyal to her family and put her family over everything even her own dreams and ambitions.

Geetanjali passes on the duty of finding a suitable girl for her grandson to Simar who in her quest meets Choti Simar, an ideal match for Aarav but is completely different from Geetanjali Devi's expectations. The show revolves around the premise of how Choti Simar's life changes after it gets interwoven with Aarav's family and she discovers new relationships in her journey.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 stars Radhika Muthukumar as Simar Narayan (Choti Simar), Tanya Sharma as Reema Narayan (Choti Simar's eldest and rebellious sister), Avinash Mukherjee as Aarav Oswal (Geetanjali Devi's elder grandson) and Karan Sharma as Vivaan Oswal (Geetanjali Devi's younger grandson) along with Jayati Bhatia who plays the role of Geetanjali Devi. Other than them, the show also features Shakti Singh, Anita Kulkarni, Rajeev Paul, Mehul Buch, Aarav Chowdhary in supporting roles.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter)