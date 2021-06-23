'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Cast Celebrates Show's 50 Episodes While Singing 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Song

Seems like Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast couldn't keep calm as the show completes 50 episodes. Actor Tanya Sharma who portrays the role of Reema took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast's celebrations as the show achieves a big milestone. She posted a video where Tanya is accompanied by Avinash Mukherjee, Karan Sharma and Radhika Mukherjee as they sing famous song from the film Kal Ho Na Ho in the car.

Tanya also shared a picture with Jayati Bhatia aka Gitanjali Devi. The last picture was a group photo of Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast as they come together to celebrate the big occasion. The actor posted the video with the caption, "Grateful heart filled with love and a long long journey ahead with my beautiful co-actors". Fans in a huge number send in congratulatory wishes to the Sasural Simar Ka 2 team.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim to leave Sasural Simar Ka 2?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 latest episode hints towards Dipika exiting the show. According to a report by BollywoodLife, Dipika Kakar is going to bid farewell to the show. The makers have not confirmed the news but it is reported that Dipika signed the show only for a few episodes. In the current storyline, Reema makes Simar (Radhika) sit at her place and get married to Aarav as she leaves for her audition. Simar wears Reema’s wedding outfit and gets married to Aarav. After the marriage, everyone gets to know the truth and criticizes Simar for her actions. On the other hand, Simar Bharadwaj (Dipika) shows support for Simar and tries to convince Mataji that she is a perfect daughter-in-law for their house, but Mataji insults Simar (Dipika) and asks her to leave the house. Reportedly, this will be the end of Simar in the show.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 episodes highlights

Gitanjali Devi asks Simar to leave the house. Badi Simar tells Aarav did anyone ever try to talk with Choti Simar about what she was going through. She tells him to understand Choti Simar's pain and feelings. She asks him that is it right for a bride to walk helplessly on the road. Simar is seen walking on the road alone in the city. Badi Simar joins her hands and asks Aarav to accept Simar. Choti Simar is chased by eve-teasers as she runs to save herself. Aarav goes to Simar's house to find her but he sees that the door is locked. On the other hand, Choti Simar tries to save herself by hiding behind a tree. The episode ends with Simar running from the eve-teasers.

