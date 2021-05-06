'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Fame Tanya Sharma Makes A Promise Leaving Fans Gushing About It

Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Tanya Sharma took to Instagram on May 5 to share a post giving fans a sneak peek into her upcoming episode. Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Tanya Sharma gives a sneak peek into the upcoming Sasural Simar Ka 2 episode

Tanya shared a video that gives fans a glimpse of her and Karan Sharma’s onscreen performance. In the video, Tanya can be seen staring at the camera while Karan dashes into her and drops the boxes he was holding. The video ends with Tanya giving a very confused face. She can be seen donning a bright yellow salwar suit and completed her look with traditional jewellery and opted for a wavy hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Promising you! Aaj toh Vivaan aur Reema milenge” (Vivaan and Reema will meet today). Take a look at the post below:

As soon as Tanya shared the post online, some of the users lauded Tanya’s acting skills, while some were all gaga over the post. Among many, friend and actor Helly Shah left a sweet comment. She wrote, “Kinniiii sunder” (so beautiful). Another user wrote, “Really excited finally REEVAAN will meet”. Take a look at the screenshot of the comments left by some of her fans and followers below.

About Sasural Simar Ka 2 episodes and more

The first episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 aired on April 26, 2021. Tanya Sharma plays the character of Reema Narayan in the show. She is a rebellious young lady who does not want to marry. The show introduces the Narayan family, who are trying to marry off Reema as she is the eldest of the Narayan siblings. The first episode concludes with the arrival of the male leads, Vivaan and Aarav Oswal, in India from America. Sasural Simar Ka 2 will air for 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday at 6.30 pm on Colors.

