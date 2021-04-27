'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Launch Party: Tanya Sharma Shares Inside Picture; Take A Look

One of television's most popular shows Sasural Simar Ka has returned with its second season. Actor Dipika Kakkar will return to the screen and reprise her original character Simar in the Sasural Simar Ka new season. While Dipika's role is brief in this season, the Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast features new faces like Tanya Sharma, Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee and Karan Sharma. Television actor Tanya Sharma who plays the role of Reema Narayan in the show, recently took to her social media handle to share an inside picture from the launch party of Sasural Simar Ka new season.

Tanya Sharma shares a picture from Sasural Simar Ka 2

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tanya Sharma posted a picture of the entire Sasural Simar Ka 2 cast. Along with the picture the actor wrote, "So soooooo happy Today!! grateful for this wonderful family." The picture features the entire cast of the show including Jayati Bhatia who plays the role of Nirmala Devi Bhardwaj aka Mataji's sister in the show. Check out the picture here:

About Sasural Simar Ka 2

The first episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2, aired on Monday, April 26. The show will air from Monday to Saturday at 6.30 pm. In the first episode of the series, Simar travels to Agra to tend to Mataji's ailing elder sister's health. The episode also introduces Tanya Sharma as Reema Narayan whose parents are praying for her marriage to get fixed soon. Reema is the rebellious second daughter of the Narayans who stay in Agra.

In the episode we see a groom's family visiting the Narayan household to meet Reema but things go for a toss when instead of agreeing to the marriage, Reema threatens the guy to say no. After the groom's family leaves in anger, Reema asks her family not to get any more alliances for her or she will run away from the house. The episode ends with the introduction of the two male leads who land in India from America, Aarav and Vivaan Oswal.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Tanya Sharma Instagram)

