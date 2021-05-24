'Sasural Simar Ka 2': Tanya Sharma Aka Reema Teases New Twist In Show; Fans React

The famous TV show Sasural Simar Ka returned with its second season a few weeks ago. With new characters and a new story, the show is currently airing on Colours TV. While Radhika Muthukumar is the new Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Tanya Sharma is playing the role of her sister Reema. The show has been witnessing continuous twists and turns in the story since it premiered. Tanya Sharma recently hinted at a major upcoming twist in the show through her Instagram post.

Tanya Sharma hints at a major twist in Sasural Simar Ka 2

Tanya Sharma took to her Instagram to share two photos from the show Sasural Simar Ka 2. She teased a new twist in the show via her photos which had Radhika Muthukumar and Avinash Mukherjee. In the photo, Tanya, as Reema, was dressed for her wedding with Aarav, however, Aarav was seen holding Simar's hand. In the caption, Tanya wrote, "You know what’s waiting for you’ll 😉Do you’ll ? Don’t forget to watch ssk2 from Monday to Saturday 6:30 pm 😘".

Fans of the show expressed their excitement for the upcoming twist in the comment section of Tanya Sharma's Instagram post. While one of the fans wrote, "Oh my damn excited 😁 😍 Guys looking fabulous 😍 👌 😀 😊 ❤ 💕", another one wrote, "OMG ...... waiting for it .....". Here's how fans reacted to Tanya's post.

Reema's Haldi ceremony

Tanya Sharma recently shared a glimpse from her character Reema's Haldi ceremony in the upcoming episodes of the show. She twirled in a yellow coloured lehenga on the song Din Shagna in the video. The caption read, "Shaddi pakki 🙋🏻‍♀️ And Reema is super happy 😁 Glimpse of her doing the happy twirl 👯‍♀️".

About Sasural Simar Ka 2

The show premiered in the last week of April 2021. Sasural Simar Ka 2 stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee, Karan Sharma, and Dipika Kakar in the lead roles. The show follows the life of a simple Agra girl named Simar, who is devoted to her family and her ethics. She falls in love with a rich boy named Aarav, who wants to marry her sister Reema. Sasural Simar Ka 2's latest episode is available on Voot.

IMAGE: TANYA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.