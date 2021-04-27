Sasural Simar Ka 2: Tanya Sharma Breaks Down Post Premiere; Says, 'will Keep Working Hard'

Sasural Simar Ka 2 premiered on April 26, 2021. It is a sequel of Sasural Simar Ka starring Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The prequel show was a hit amongst the fans and ran for over 2000 episodes. The cast of Sasural Simar Ka 2 stars Tanya Sharma, Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee and Karan Sharma in lead roles. Dipika Kakar will briefly reprise her role as Simar Bharadwaj in the sequel.

Tanya Sharma breaks down as Sasural Simar Ka 2 premiered

Tanya Sharma took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into the show's launch party event. She shared images from the event and expressed her happiness for her role. The actor also posted a video where she broke down into tears following the premiere of the show's first episode. In the video, she is wearing a mask and soon starts crying. The cast and the crew come to console her. One of them also feeds her a little piece of cake.

In the caption, she added a message for her fans. She said that she will keep "working hard" and "never let (them) down". In the emotional post, she mentioned the efforts she put in her role in the show and she promised to keep on doing so in the future. Tanya also asked her fans to tell her how they found the first episode of the show.

Several actors from the TV industry commented on Tanya Sharma's post. Tanya's best friend Helly Shah also commented with hearts and emojis. Fans gave positive reviews to the first episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2.

About Sasural Simar Ka 2 first episode

The first episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 premiered on April 26, 2021. Tanya Sharma is playing the role of Reema Narayan in the show. She is a rebellious girl by nature and does not want to get married. The show introduces the Narayan family who is looking to get Reema married. Reema is the youngest of Narayan siblings. Radhika's character Simar is the elder of the two. The first episode ends with the introduction of the male leads, Vivaan and Aarav Oswal who land in India from America.

