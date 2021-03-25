'Sasural Simar Ka 2' To Feature Shoaib Ibrahim Alongside Dipika Kakar Once Again: Reports

Ever since TV actor Dipika Kakar announced her comeback as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2, fans of the actor are rejoicing. Now, Spotboye has reported that even her husband Shoaib Ibrahim will join the cast of the upcoming show reprising his role as Prem. The portal suggested that the show will begin with the original Simar and Prem played by Dipika and Shoaib respectively.

According to the portal, the shooting of Sasural Simar Ka season 2 has already kick-started. Talking about the plot of the show, the story will move ahead with the entrance of a new cast member. Actors Avinash Mukherjee, Akash Jagga and Radhika Muthukumar amongst others will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the show.

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar has already teased fans with a new promo video of Sasural Simar Ka season 2. In the clip, shared by her, Dipika looks elegant donning a red plain saree. She can be seen thanking viewers for massively supporting season 1 of the show. Dipika claims that it was their love that has got them back together. In the promo, Dipika also dropped a hint about a new member who is gearing up to join the Sasural Simar Ka 2 family.

The details of the new member have been highly kept under wraps by the makers, but the hint has successfully garnered anticipation for the upcoming show. While sharing the promo video, Dipika said that her character Simar had always remained a part of her all these years. Now, she is ready to create magic again. Take a look at the promo video here:

Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....

Are you ready......

Lets create magic again

Dipika was introduced to her husband Shoaib during season one of the show. Love blossomed between the two and they ended up getting hitched with each other. On the professional front, the lovebirds previously appeared in a music video together. Crooned by Mamta Sharma, the duo recited a romantic tale in Yaar Dua.

