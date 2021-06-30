'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Update June 29: Aarav Announces Simar As His Wife, Gajendra Shocked

Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 29, 2021, episode begins with Reema being furious about whatever has happened. She recalls Sandhya’s words and also thinks that Vivaan was right about Simar. She fumes in anger and cries in pain. Meanwhile, after his recovery, Gagan, Indu and Roma bring Avinash home. However, he doesn't feel happy about it as he misses Simar and Reema.

Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 written update

Later on, Indu slaps Reema and blasts out at her. The former informs her that the latter has not only ruined her life but also has created a mess in Simar's life. Indu wishes for Simar to be safe with Jayati and refrains from listening to Reema's concern. Indu tells Reema that her father got a heart attack due to her. Avinash feels that he was better in the hospital because he knew that this chaos will not see an end anytime sooner. He asks them to stop it and asks Reema to leave immediately.

The entire family rejoices with Kajol's parents and are happy about her relationship with Vivaan. While Chitra bids adieu to Kajal, Shobha thinks of a new plan. She tells herself that if Simar goes away, Aarav will win Jayati’s heart. Chitra interrupts her and tells her to not think of things that will not happen. She adds that even though it is difficult for Simar to stay, Aarav will leave no stone unturned in taking care of her. More so, he has already started talking against the family for her.

Avinash expresses concern and informs Indu that he doesn’t want to see Reema’s face. Despite Reema's apologies, Avinash stays reluctant. Gagan is shocked to see his father's other side. Meanwhile, Gajendra tries to have a conversation with Aarav and tells him that Jayati will never forget what happened today and that the void will stay in her heart forever. An adamant Aarav hits back and informs him that Simar will not go anywhere and calls her Simar Aarav Oswal, officially informing the family about their legal marriage. He takes a stand for her, leaving her emotional and surprised.

IMAGE: AVINASH MUKHERJEE'S INSTAGRAM

