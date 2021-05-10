'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update: Aarav Decides To Find Reema At Any Cost

Sasural Simar Ka 2’s May 8 2021 episode begins with Aarav looking at Reema’s picture on Sandhya’s phone. Sandhya informs him that this girl comes from a good family. Aarav suggests that he will think about it for two days, and then give her an answer. Sandhya informs him that Geetanjali Devi is expecting him and that Vivaan will be married soon. She claims she needs to speak with Reema's parents. Aarav recalls meeting Reema the night before and assumes fate intended that this happened today. Vivaan is looking through the photos of Reema that he discovered on her pen drive. He's head over heels in love with her. He is perplexed as to how he can find her in such a large city as Agra. Read the Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update to know what happens further.

Geetanjali Devi tells Aarav and Vivaan about their new strategy for their family company with her senior staff and family members in attendance. While Aarav is revealing the new plans, Vivaan is engrossed in his mobile. Griraj is not pleased with Aarav's new ideas, but Geetanjali Devi praises him and tells him that he is still connected to his roots despite his time away from home. Vivaan, on the other hand, notices that he is in charge of marketing. Vivaan informs Aarav that he will introduce Agra's most glamorous face for their marketing campaign, to which Aarav responds that it is the same girl he likes. Aarav and Vivaan make Simar and Sandhya very proud.

Indu is seen preparing for her wedding anniversary. She receives a call from Roma, who informs her that she has sent Reema's picture to Sandhya. Roma agrees to come home with Indu and Lalit, but she insists on going to the temple to pray for Reema first. Indu compliments her. While Reema is sharing advice with Simar regarding boys, Simar is experiencing a recollection of Aarav. Reema asks Simar to validate the coffee date with Aarav at 5 p.m., and he responds within five seconds.

Simar and Reema are now on their way to meet Aarav and go looking for a present for their parents' anniversary. Reema instructs Simar to complete all of the shopping and return to her while she meets Aarav. Aarav arrives early and intends to do some shopping for his parents. Aarav wants a particular dairy that Simar purchased, so the shopkeeper suggests that he go after Simar and persuade her to give it to him. Aarav is on the lookout for Simar as the episode draws to a close.

