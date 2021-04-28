Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update: Badi Ma Meets Aarav & Vivan

The famous television show Sasural Smar Ka is back with its second season. A young Simar takes over the show this time in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2. Read on to know Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for the April 27th episode.

Sasural Simar ka 2 written update - April 27, 2021

Badi Ma meets Aarav and Vivan

As the last episode ended with Vivan and Aarav racing at Agra airport, Sasural Simar Ka 2's April 27, 2021, episode started with their race. They return from the US and meet their parents. Aarav's mother says both of them made their family wait for eight years. Vivan and Aarav continue their race with a car and a bike. Their parents worry about them and discuss why do they race. Aarav wins the race. He asks Vivan to get ready as Badi Ma is waiting for them.

A man informs Badi Ma about the arrival of people from newspapers. Vivan and Aarav reaches a ceremony. Badi Ma, on the other hand, informs Bhairav about the importance of the day. Aarav and Vivan receives a welcome from their staff and goes to meet Badi Ma. She blesses both of them. She then takes Vivan and Aarav to the stage and declares they built the entire business for them. She introduces them to the media and calls them the apple of her eye.

When Chitra suggests they should find girls for both Aarav and Vivan when Badi Ma says she has already given the work to Simar. Simar enters the ceremony and takes blessings from Badi Ma. Simar meets Aarav and Vivan and calls Vivan Aarav's shadow. Chitra gets furious and thinks it is the only place for her son in their house. Shobha enters the ceremony with her sister-in-law Roma and her husband.

Aarav and Vivan met Shobha and take their blessings. When the media asks for a family photo, Badi Ma stops Shobha from coming to the stage. Badi Ma praises the photographer for the photos. On the other hand, Indu gets emotional for Simar and Reema. Reema then takes Simar to help her and Indu pray for their marriage.

Simar asks Aarav and Vivan about their choices

Simar asks Badi Ma to sit as she takes over her work of distributing gifts. Chitra frowns upon Simar as she talks to Sandhya. Sandhya disagrees with Chitra and says they have Aarav only because of Simar. Reema asks Simar to get ready for her shoot. On the other hand, Simar asks Aarav and Vivan about their choices. Vivan says girls from Agra do not have a charm. Aarav says Vivan will not find a girl with attitude in Agra but an elegant girl who can make a family come together.

Promo Image Source: Still from Sasural Simar Ka