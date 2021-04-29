'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For April 28, 2021: Aarav And Simar Talk About Love

The popular television show Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 recently premiered on ColoursTV. While Reema tries to fulfil her dreams, Aarav and Simar almost meet at the Taj Mahal. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for its third episode.

Reema tries to catch an international photographer's attention

Vivan asks Aaraav when will he stop winning when Aarav says he will take Vivan to the Taj. While Roma shares gossip with her mother about Sobha, Shobha yells at her husband. Shobha's husband receives a call from Badi Ma. Badi Ma invites Shobha and her family to a garden and asks them to come dressed.

Reema and Simar arrive at the Taj Mahal where an international photographer is shooting. Reema asks Simar to start making her reels when she tries to catch the photographer's attention. Reema stands behind the models but gets asked by a spot boy to clear the field. After been asked several times, the photographer himself comes to ask Reema to leave the spot. When Reema refuses and says he is talking to a possible Miss India, the photographer laughs at her. he then introduces himself as the official photographer of the 2021 Miss India pageant and says Reema is wearing cheap copies of brands. Reema asks the photographer when he can shoot her portfolio when the photographer says he charges Rs 1lac for a day. Reema books him for half a day and gives him her number.

Aarav and Simar talk about love

Aarav and Vivan arrive at the Taj Mahal and talk about its beauty. Simar asks Reema what does she want, Reema says she wants to fulfil her dream. Reema then asks Simar about her dream when she says she only wants to pursue music. Both Reema and Vivan separately ask Sima and Aarav, respectively, about their love life.

Both Simar and Aarav answer that they never fell in love. Reema and Vivan then tell them what does it feel like to be in love. Simar and Aarav's concept of love is the same. When Reema says Simar will find someone, Aarav says he will meet the girl in his destiny. Simar's dupatta flies from her bag and reaches Aarav. It flies again when Sima and Aarav go after it. Aarav finds the dupatta and picks it up. Reema takes Simar home when, at the same time, Vivan asks Aarav to go home.

Reema and Simar reach home and talks about Reema's photoshoot. The photographer named Devesh calls on Reema and Simar's common phone when their father finds it ringing. Reema tries her new clothes in her room and her father arrives with the phone. He asks Reema about Devesh when Reema lies that the call is for Simar and not her. Watch Sasural Simar Ka 2's April 28 2021 episode on Voot.

