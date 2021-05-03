Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For April 30: Badi Ma And Aarav Go To Their Old Shop

The popular television show, Sasural Simar Ka starring Dipika Kakar is back with its second season as Sasural Simar Ka Season 2. While Simar is fond of playing the Sitar, Badi Ma hates music. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for Sasural Simar Ka 2's April 30, 2021, episode.

Roma tries to set up Aarav and Vivan with her sisters

Badi Ma breaks the watchman's radio and fires both of them. When Aarav goes to stop Badi Ma, Simar asks him to wait. Badi Ma yells at Simar and says there is no place for people who love music in their house. The next day, when Simar and her family pray in front of the goddess, Reema thinks about when they will go for the photoshoot. On the other hand, Roma offers food to Shobha when she says she is on her fast as it is her father's death anniversary. Roma then talks to Indu on the phone and says she will show Reema and Simar's photos to Simar.

Badi Ma removes all her jewellery and cuts her hair. She gives everything to Bhairav and asks him to burn it. Simar asks why she does not tell anything about it when Badi Ma says it is important for her family. Simar also suggests she take Aarav with him. Roma talks to her husband, Lalit, about Simar and Reema. Lalit says her sisters are very simple and she should think of setting them up with Aarav and Vivaan.

Badi Ma takes Aarav to their ancestral shop

Badi Ma asks Aarav to go with her when Chitra interrupts and says she should also take Vivaan. Badi Ma pretends not to listen and leaves. Reema and Simar sneak of their house when Indu stops them. She gives them money for a cake and asks why they were leaving with bags. Simar and Reema lie to their mother and leave. Badi Ma arrives at their ancestral house with Aarav.

When Aarav asks why they came to this house, Badi Ma tells him they started their first shop right there. Jogi interrupts and says her heir is going to end. He recalls and says, Badi Ma whose name is Geetanjali Devi lost a case to Jogi. When Badi Ma stops Jogi, he continues saying she did not have the courage at that time. Badi Ma then slaps Jogi.

