'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 1: Badi Simar Gets Suspicious Of Reema

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 1 2021 episode, Badi Simar gets suspicious of Reema. While Badi Simar thinks she has seen Devesh before, Chitra plots a plan to ruin Badi Ma's reputation. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 1.

Badi Simar enquires about Devesh

Badi Simar asks Chhoti Simar and Reema about Devesh. Devesh says he is the photographer and came for a photoshoot when Avinash says he did not call any photographer. Devesh says he is from the groom side when Badi Simar says they did not call him. Reema lies and says Vivaan had sent Devesh. Devesh says goodbye to everyone, Badi Simar thinks she had seen him somewhere. Badi Simar recalls the night she saw Reema with a boy.

Chitra plots a plan against Badi Ma

Chitra asks Devesh if he completed his work when Devesh tells her about Badi Simar. Chitra says she would take care of her. Badi Simar and Sandhya get ready to leave when Badi Simar asks Reema about the photoshoot. She observes how Reema went pale when she talked about Devesh. Reema asks Chhoti Simar to apologise to Vivaan on her behalf. She tells Chhoti Simar about Vivaan and his lie. Reema requests Simar to talk to Vivaan when Simar asks her if Vivaan knows everything. Simar agrees when Reema insists.

Badi Ma talks on the phone when Mr Gupta comes to talk to her. Mr Gupta apologises to Badi Ma for misbehaving earlier. Mr Gupta tells Badi Ma about how Chitra and her husband came to him for her daughter. He says he would be glad if Vivaan marries his daughter. He asks Badi Ma not to compare Reema and his daughter, to which Badi Ma refuses. Badi Ma leaves when Mr Gupta thinks he would destroy Badi Ma's ego. Mr Gupta calls Chitra and asks her to destroy Reema's reputation.

Badi Simar and Sandhya talk about Aarav. Badi Simar then goes to Vivaan to ask him about the photographer. She gets interrupted when Aarav asks Vivaan about the decoration. Vivaan tells Aarav that it was Aditi's plan. Aditi tells Aarav that she will take revenge on Gagan. Chitra welcomes Shobha and talks about how Badi Ma sent her husband to another factory. They discuss how Sandhya and Badi Simar are involved in the wedding. They talk about how to get back at Simar. On the other hand, Reema gets a call from a man who congratulates her for her entry into the beauty pageant.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

