'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 10: Reema Gets Kicked Out From The Pageant

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 10, 2021 episode, Reema gets kicked out from the beauty pageant. While the Oswals arrive at the wedding, Reema begs the judges to let her stay in the competition. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 10 episode.

Indu and Roma panic about the wedding

Indu and Roma panic after seeing Simar dressed as a bride. Indu says Badi ma should not know that Simar is dressed as the bride as she did not want Simar at the wedding. Gagan enters the room and gets shocked seeing Simar. Gagan asks about Reema when Roma starts yelling at Simar. Gagan also tells them that the Oswals have arrived. Indu shouts at Simar and tells her that Reema used her for her selfish reason. Roma blames Simar and says it will affect her relationship with her in-laws. Simar calls Reema but cannot talk to her.

Reema goes into the competition and says she is the wild card entry. A volunteer stops Reema and calls the managers. Roma receives a call from Avinash and says everything is fine. Simar tells Indu that Reema had gone to the Miss India beauty pageant. Reema walks on the ramp and leaves Devesh stunned. Indu says Badi Ma will never accept Reema. When Simar tries to convince Indu, Roma yells at her. Simar tries to call Reema again but fails to connect with her.

Reema gets kicked out of the beauty pageant

Avinash welcomes the Oswal family. Chitra tells Shobha that Reema ran away from the wedding. The judges of the beauty pageant question Reema about how she entered the competition. When the security takes out Reema, Devesh stops them. Devesh tells Reema that there is nothing like wildcard entry in the pageant. When Reema asks Devesh if he is joking with her, Devesh claims he does not know her. Devesh makes fun of Reema and asks her to leave. Gagan reaches the Miss India competition to find Reema.

When everyone performs the wedding rituals, Badi Ma asks for Indu and Roma. Badi Ma then warns Badi Simar and says nothing should go wrong during the wedding. Watch Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 on Voot.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2

