Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For June 12, 2021: Chhoti Simar Agrees To Marry Aarav

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 12 2021 episode, Chhoti Simar agrees to marry Aarav. While Reema struggles in returning home, Badi Ma looks for the Narayan family. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 12, 2021.

Badi Simar asks Chhoti Simar to marry Aarav

Badi Simar gives Avinash's turban back to him. She then defends Chhoti Simar and says Reema is the one to blame. Badi Simar further says that Chhoti Simar did not have any intention of hurting her family. She also says that Reema betrayed her entire family and left. Avinash says the wedding cannot happen when Badi Simar says she has an idea. She tells them how Badi Ma called her to choose an eligible partner for Aarav. Badi Simar says she was in a dilemma for the past few days, and she knows what she needs to do now. Badi Simar asks for Chhoti Simar's hand for Aarav. Badi Simar recalls how she knew Chooti Simar was a perfect match for Aarav.

Badi Simar then asks Chhoti Simar if she will become the daughter-in-law of the Oswal family. Chitra asks Badi Ma why Reema's family is not present at the wedding. Badi Simar explains to Chhoti Simar what makes a relationship strong between a husband and wife. She tells her how a woman makes a family strong and how she knew that she loved Aarav. She then warns Chhoti Simar that there is a possibility that nobody would accept her. However, she says Chhoti Simar will do it. When Chhoti Simar says no to marrying Aarav, Badi Simar gives her her locket. Badi Simar then asks Avinash and Indu to take Chhoti Simar to the wedding. Avinash tells Badi Simar that he cannot help her.

Reema struggles in returning home

Reema gets stuck in a traffic jam. Chitra asks Badi Ma if she should go inside to see where the Narayan family is. Badi Ma stops her and says she will go to see where Reema's family is. Indu agrees with Avinash and says she cannot take part in such a thing. Chhoti Simar says she cannot betray someone's trust marry Aarav on the grounds of a lie.

Badi Ma looks for a way to go inside. Badi Simar asks Chhoti Simar to think about her family's reputation. She tells her the consequences of a Badi Ma's anger. Roma suggests to Chhoti Simar that Badi Simar is saying the right thing. Badi Simar then asks Chhoti Simar to save the reputation of both the families. When Indu worries about Chhoti Simar's future, Badi Simar promises she will take the entire blame for everything. The Narayan family arrives at the wedding with Chhoti Simar dressed as the bride.

