In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 14 2021 episode, Aarav and Simar's wedding commences. While Badi Simar gives strength to Chhoti Simar for the wedding, Vivaan sees Reema outside the venue. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 14.

Aarav and Simar's wedding commences

The Narayan family brings Chhoti Simar dressed as the bride to the wedding. When Chitra wonders how Reema reached the wedding, Reema looks for an auto to reach home. Indu asks Avinash to complete his duty as a father. Badi Simar prays before the Goddess and asks for a sign. As she turns, she sees Aarav saving Simar from falling. Shobha and Chitra wonder who is dressed as the bride when Chitra goes to call Devesh. Chitra yells at Devesh and tells him that Reema is at the wedding.

Aarav wonders why Reema is nervous when the photographer asks the bride to take off her veil. When Aditi and Badi Ma insist the bride take off the veil, Badi Simar says it is a ritual of the Narayan family. Badi Ma says she will respect the ritual as the Narayan Family did not let Chhoti Simar come to the wedding. Aditi brings the garlands for a ritual. When Chhoti Simar gets nervous, Badi Simar asks her to think about the reputation of her family. Vivaan and Reyansh lift Aarav. Badi Simar calls Gagan to lift the bride. As Gagan lifts Simar, her veil almost comes down. Aarav does not let Simar's veil come down. He promises her that he would always protect her. The bride and groom exchange garlands.

Vivaan sees Reema outside the wedding venue

Vivaan drinks some liquor as he recalls his memories with Reema. Reyansh comes to call him when Vivaan says it his brother's wedding. Reema reaches the wedding venue and tries to get in. The priest asks the bride and groom to perform all the rituals before the god. Badi Simar gives strength to Chhoti Simar to perform the rituals. Vivaan then asks Aarav to relax and enjoy the moment as he is about to marry the girl of his dreams. When the priest asks Sandhya to come forward for a ritual, Sandhya asks Badi Simar to perform the ritual. Vivaan goes to his car to drink another beer. He sees Reema in the parking lot and thinks it is his imagination. He sees Reema again and wonders who is getting married to Aarav.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

