Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For June 15: Vivaan Learns About Chitra's Planning

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 15 2021 episode, Vivaan learns about Chitra's planning. While Simar and Aarav complete their Saat Pheras, Vivaan saves Reema from Devesh. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 15.

Avinash performs the rituals of the wedding

The priest asks Avinash and Indu to come forward for a wedding ritual. Avinash shivers as he gives away Chhoti Simar's hand in Aarav's hand. Avinash and Indu follow the priest's instructions for the ritual. The priest narrates how the parents of a bride feel while giving away their daughter. Reema tries to get into the wedding venue when someone follows her. When the priest asks the bride and groom to stand up, Shobha asks Chitra about her plan. Gagan ensures Chhoti Simar that everything will be alright. Gagan performs the ritual as per the priest's instructions. Chhoti Simar cries into her veil while performing the rituals in Reema's place.

Vivaan learns the truth about his mother's plan

As Reema tries to get in, Devesh hits Reema in the head with a metal plate. Vivaan catches Devesh in the act. Badi Simar gives strength to Chhoti Simar. Badi Ma asks the priest to narrate the promises associated with the Saat Pheras. The priest explains every promise associated with the Pheras. On the other hand, Vivaan puts down Reema, who is unconscious. He stops Devesh from coming any closer to Reema and tries to wake Reema up. Vivaan fights with Devesh when he calls Reema a gold digger. Devesh keeps on talking ill of Reema when Vivaan tries to wake her up. Vivaan beats Devesh for hitting Reema in the head. Devesh does not stop talking against Reema even after getting beaten up by Vivaan. Vivaan asks Devesh why he is trying to ruin Reema's life. Devesh reveals that Chitra had asked him to ruin Reema's life and stop her from getting married to Aarav. Vivaan refuses to accept the reality when Devesh shows his phone to Vivaan, as he receives a call from Chitra.

Vivaan recalls how Chitra asked him to forget Reema. Vivaan breaks down after learning the truth about his mother's planning. On the other hand, Simar and Aarav complete the seven Pheras. Avinash tries to go away from the wedding venue when Indu tries to stop him. She asks him to think about Roma and asks him to go back. Mr Gupta aggressively looks at Chitra and leaves. Watch Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 latest episode on Voot.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.