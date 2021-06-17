In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 16 2021 episode, Simar and Aarav get married. While Vivaan tries to wake Reema up, Chitra understands Badi Simar's plan. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 16, 2021.

Simar and Aarav get married

Vivaan tries to wake Reema up. He cries after learning about Chitra's plan. On the other hand, Aarav and Chhoti Simar perform rituals of their marriage. Aditi asks the priest to tell everyone the reason behind a particular ritual. The priest then tells them the importance of every ritual. As the priest declares the bride and groom are married, Simar cries in her veil.

Simar and Aarav take blessings from all the family members. Chitra tries to see who is behind the veil, Aarav stops her. Simar cries while meeting her family. Indu asks her to forget her dream of becoming a singer. Simar then goes to Avinash and cries while hugging him. Before leaving with her in-laws, Simar performs one last ritual. Simar recalls all her memories with her family as she performs the ritual.

Aditi helps Simar in getting into the car. Aarav opens the door for Simar. Aarav gets into the car and holds Simar's hand. Chitra calls Devesh and blames him for the failure of their plan. Devesh wonders how their plan failed as he successfully stopped Reema from reaching the wedding venue. He also tells her that he had to fight with Vivaan to complete their plan. Chitra wonders who was the bride.

Chitra understands Badi Simar's plan

Vivaan tries to wake Reema up. He sprinkles some water on Reema, but she does not wake up. Vivaan then thinks about who did Aarav marry if Reema did not reach the wedding venue. Vivaan calls Aarav but fails to talk to him. He thinks he needs to stop the wedding and leaves. When Badi Simar tries to get into the car, Aditi asks her to come with Badi Ma. Indu requests Badi Simar to be with Chhoti Simar. Chitra overhead Indu and Badi Simar and understands their planning.

