'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 17: Badi Ma Lifts Simar's Veil

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 17 2021 episode, Badi Ma lifts Simar's veil. While Vivaan tries to tell Aarav the truth, the Oswal family sees Simar behind the veil. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 17.

Aarav and Simar reach home

Avinash and Gagan worry about Simar when Vivaan learns that the wedding is over. In the car, Aarav offers Simar his handkerchief as he sees her cry in the veil. Aarav tells Simar, who is pretending to be Reema, that he loves her. Mr Gupta yells at Chitra when Chitra asks him to wait and watch. Chitra and her husband think they need to handle Vivaan as well. Vivaan wonders who married Aarav in the place of Reema.

Aarav and Simar reach home. Aarav offers help to Simar and promises her that he will never leave her. Aditi welcomes Simar when Vivaan tries to reach home as fast as possible. Aarav takes Simar inside the house. Badi Ma worries about Aarav and Reema's welcome. Sandhya tells Badi Ma that she never saw her this happy. On the other hand, Avinash worries about Simar. He gets a heart attack and faints. His family worries about seeing him unconscious.

Simar performs rituals of her welcome

Badi Simar prays before the Goddess for Chhoti Simar. She says she believes in her decision but is worried about Chhoti Simar. Vivaan reached home when his father stops him. Sandhya welcomes Simar, mistaking her for Reema. She asks her to perform several rituals while entering the house. Badi Ma welcomes Reema (Simar) to the house. She gives her some lessons of life. Badi Ma asks Reema (Simar) for another ritual in which everyone will see the face of the bride. Sandhya takes Aarav and Simar inside the house.

Badi Ma lifts Simar's veil

Vivaan accuses Chitra of playing games with Aarav. Chitra tells Vivaan how she planned everything for him. She tells him how his father has always been in the second position. Vivaan refuses to understand Chitra and calls her selfish. He goes inside the house to tell everyone the truth. As he tries to talk to Aarav, Aarav says he should wait for the ritual to get over. When Badi Ma lifts up Simar's veil, a flash strikes her eyes. While Badi Ma rubs her eyes, Sandhya sees Simar's face behind the veil. Badi Ma stands in shock as she sees Simar behind the veil.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.