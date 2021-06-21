'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 19: Mata Ji Stops Badi Ma From Slapping Simar

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 19, 2021 episode, Mata Ji stops Badi Ma from slapping Simar. While Avinash struggles in the hospital, Mata Ji defends Badi Simar before Badi Ma. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 19.

Reema wakes up

Reema wakes up after a woman sprinkles some water on her. Reema learns that the wedding is over and runs towards the wedding venue. She sees the decorators bringing down the decorations and thinks she cannot lose everything. She then cries in pain.

Mata Ji stops Badi Ma

Badi Simar tells Badi Ma how she can see herself in Chhoti Simar. Badi Ma tells Badi Simar that she made the biggest mistake of her life by trusting her. She claims that Badi Simar betrayed her trust. She yells at Badi Simar and says she did the wrong thing by taking marriage as a joke. As Badi Simar tries to defend herself, Badi Ma gets more furious. She raises her hand to slap Badi Simar when Mata Ji stops her from doing so.

Avinash gets hospitalised

Roma, Indu, and Gagan take Avinash to the hospital. Roma calls her father-in-law to reach the hospital. Roma's father-in-law reaches the hospital and shifts Avinash to the ICU. On the other hand, Mata Ji drops Badi Ma's hand and says she is alive to protect her daughter-in-law. Mata Ji tells Badi Ma how she warned Badi Simar before coming to Agra. She claims that Badi Ma uses her relatives for her own greed and then throws them out. She yells at Badi Ma and tells her how she treats her family members. Mata Ji further says that Badi Ma did not change even a bit. Badi Ma yells at Mata Ji and commands her to shut up.

Badi Simar requests both Mata Ji and Badi Ma to calm down. Badi Simar tells Mata Ji how she had to lie to the entire family due to the situation. Badi Ma shouts at Badi Simar and asks her to stop defending herself. Badi Ma further asks Mata Ji to leave with Badi Simar. Mata Ji tells Badi Ma how Badi Simar asked her to come and bless the family. Badi Ma asks Mata Ji to stop interfering in her family issues. Mata Ji asks Badi Simar to bring her belongings as she will wait for her in the car.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2