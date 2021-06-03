Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For June 2, 2021: Reema Slaps Simar

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 2, 2021 episode, Reema slaps Chhoti Simar. While Aarav heps Simar in the swimming pool, Reema gets furious seeing Simar with Aarav. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 2, 2021.

Aarav's Haldi ceremony takes place

Roma, Gagan, and Chhoti Simar arrive at Aarav's Haldi ceremony. Badi Ma begins the rituals for Aarav's Haldi ceremony. Everyone applies Haldi on Aarav when Vivaan sees Chhoti Simar looking at Aarav. Vivaan asks Chhoti Simar if she is fine when she says she needs to talk to him. Simar defends Reema in front of Vivaan. She asks Vivaan to forgive Reema. Aditi and Gagan start teasing each other. Aditi accidentally pushes Simar. She falls on Aarav. Aarav applies Haldi on Simar and runs away. Simar tells Vivaan about Devesh and Reema's lie. Aarav returns to Vivaan and Simar. Aarav asks Vivaan to throw Simar into the swimming pool. Vivaan lifts Simar and throws her into the pool. Gagan then pushes Aarav into the pool. As Simar struggles in the pool, Aarav helps her by holding her hand. Gagan clicks their photos with his camera. Vivaan apologises to Simar.

Aarav helps Simar in the swimming pool

Badi Ma arrives near the pool when Badi Simar asks Aditi to take Chhoti Simar inside the house. Aditi takes her to Aarav's room and goes to bring her some clothes. Aarav enters his room and removes his shirt. Simar gets shocked and turns away. She says she did not know it was his room and tries to leave. As she crosses Aarav, she slips and falls into Aarav's arms. Badi Simar arrives at Aarav's room. When Chhoti Simar tries to explain herself, Badi Simar says she does not need to worry. Badi Simar informs her that Roma is calling her as they are leaving.

Reema calls Aarav to talk to him. She calls him to ask if they could change their date of the wedding when Chitra takes Aarav's phone from him. Chitra introduces herself to Reema and tells her not to says such a thing to anyone else. Reema lies and says she was joking. Chitra asks Reema not to talk to Aarav till the wedding. Chitra laughs as Reema fell into her trap.

Reema slaps Simar

Gagan shows Reema the photos from Aarav's Haldi ceremony. Reema sees the photo of Simar and Aarav in the pool and gets furious. Simar recalls how Aarav helped her in the pool. She thinks she needs to tell Reema everything when Reema comes to her and slaps her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

