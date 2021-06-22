'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 21: Badi Ma Asks Simar To Leave Her House

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 21, 2021 episode, Badi Ma asks Simar to leave her house. While Avinash's health deteriorates in the hospital, Vivaan helps Reema. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 21.

Badi Simar leaves the Oswal family

Vivaan drives his car on the roads of Agra and comes across Reema. Badi Simar bids goodbye to Chhoti Simar and apologises to her. Badi Simar says she is proud of her choice as Chhoti Simar is the right partner for Aarav. Badi Simar hopes that the Oswal family will accept Chhoti Simar as their daughter-in-law. Badi Simar tells Chhoti Simar that Sandhya and her husband will take care of her. She gives strength to Chhoti Simar and hugs her. She then goes to Badi Ma to apologise to her. She also says that Badi Ma will someday praise her for her choice. Simar then apologises to the entire Oswal family and leaves. Shobha tells Badi SImar that she had warned her earlier when Badi Simar gives her a taunting reply.

Chhoti Simar leaves the Oswal mansion

Badi Ma asks her help to clean the printed footsteps of Chhoti Simar. She refuses to welcome Simar into the house. She asks Simar to leave her house if she does not want her family to go to jail. Chitra then asks Simar to leave the house immediately when Aarav's father yells at her. Vivaan gives some water to Reema when Reema apologises to him. Vivaan says he is confused as he does not know who he should handle. Reema gets furious when she learns Simar married Aarav in her place. Aarav gets furious seeing Simar crying. He breaks off the necklace he was wearing.

Avinash's health deteriorates in the hospital. Roma's father-in-law tries to treat Avinash as he loses his heartbeat. Badi Ma's house help wipes Simar's footprints from the house. Simar recalls how Badi Ma was fuming in anger when she saw Simar dressed as the bride. Simar leaves the Oswal house crying. Watch Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 latest episodes on Voot.

