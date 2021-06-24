'Sasural Simar Ka' 2 Written Update For June 23: Aarav Comes To Simar's Rescue

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 23 2021 episode, Aarav comes to Simar's rescue. While Aarav brings Simar back to the Oswal mansion, Badi Ma takes a huge decision. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 23.

Aarav saves Simar

Simar runs on the street when some goons try to misbehave with her. Aarav comes to Simar's rescue. He saves Simar and fights with the goons. The goons run away when Simar thinks that Aarav is hurt due to her. When she goes to talk to Aarav, Aarav asks her not to try to come closer. He asks Simar to sit in the car. Badi Simar recalls how Badi Ma was disappointed in her as she left the Oswal mansion. Mata Ji waits for Badi Simar in the car and asks her to relax. On her way, Badi Simar sees Aarav taking Simar's hand and helping her enter the car. Badi Simar prays for Simar and Aarav's relationship.

Aarav brings Simar to the Oswal mansion

Badi Ma recalls how she did not like Simar's interest in music. She becomes uneasy as she recalls everything that had happened. She asks Bhairav to bring both her sons. Aarav brings Simar to the Oswal mansion. He yells at Simar and helps her to get out of the car. As Simar's slippers break, Aarav helps her. Aarav then asks Simar to give him her hand. He picks Simar and takes her into the house.

Reema reaches the Narayan house

Vivaan takes Reema to her parent's place. She cries and leaves when Vivaan stops her. Vivaan assures her that he will come to help her whenever she will need him. Reema goes into her house. Aarav helps Simar enter the house while Reema finds her house empty. Aarav hides with Simar from Bhairav. Aarav takes Simar to his room. Simar sees all the decoration for Aarav and Reema and cries. On the other hand, Reema recalls how she ruined her life and cries.

Badi Ma talks to her sons and tells them she will never accept Simar. Badi Ma then asks her sons to give money to the Narayan family for keeping their mouth shut. Chitra insists Shobha stay for some more time. Giriraj joins them and tells them that Badi Ma still loves Aarav. Aarav destroys all the decorations in his room. Aarav fights with Simar for breaking his heart.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

