'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 3: Badi Simar Consoles Chhoti Simar

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 3 2021 episode, Badi Simar consoles Chhoti Simar. While Chitra suggests Reema take part in a beauty pageant, Badi Simar asks Chhoti Simar to convince Reema. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update.

Avinash says he is disappointed with Simar

Reema slaps Simar. Roma and Gagan arrive and ask Reema why she slapped Simar. Reema takes everyone to see the photos. Roma says she was there and defends Simar, but Reema refuses to understand her. She raises her hand to slap Simar again when Avinash stops her. Reema shows Avinash and Indu, Simar and Aarav's photos. Avinash says he is disappointed in Simar and leaves. Reema asks Simar to let her marry Aarav peacefully.

The next day, Gagan plays some music in the garden. Avinash and Indu ask him not to play music as Aarav's family does not like it. When Roma also joins the argument and asks Gagan to stop the music. On the other hand, Reema receives a text from Devesh. He asks Reema if she will come for the beauty pageant. Roma asks Reema to get ready and gives her her outfit. Aarav's family arrives at the Narayan's. They ask for Reema when Roma says she is coming in a while. Reema arrives as everyone compliments her. Badi Simar asks for Chhoti Simar and goes inside to meet her.

Badi Simar consoles Chhoti Simar

Badi Simar finds Chhoti Simar sitting on the terrace. She sees Chhoti Simar weeping and asks if she was crying for Reema. Chhoti Simar says she will miss Reema after her wedding. Badi Simar consoles her when Chhoti Simar hugs her. Chhoti Simar also tells her that Reema is mad at her.

Chitra comes to talk to Reema

Reema looks for some henna designs with Aditi when Chitra comes to her. Chitra sends Aditi away and asks Reema to show her the designs. When Chitra picks a design for Reema. Chitra then compliments Reema and says she knows about her dream. Chitra says she knows Reema wants to become a supermodel. She also suggests her participating in a beauty pageant. Reema receives another message from Devesh and falls into a dilemma. She thinks if she should agree to the offer or not.

Badi Simar consoles Chhoti Simar and asks her to convince Reema. She suggests Chhoti Simar do something to make Reema happy. Watch Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 latest episode on Voot.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2

