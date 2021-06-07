'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For June 5: Badi Ma Demands Simar's Absence At Wedding

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 5, 2021, episode, Badi Ma demands Simar's absence at the wedding. While Avinash puts his turban down to convince Badi Ma, she agrees and puts a shocking demand before the Narayan family. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 5.

Avinash goes to convince Badi Ma

Badi Ma halts the wedding. As she leaves, Avinash can be seen in stress. He then yells at Indu for not controlling the situation in his absence. Badi Ma refuses to listen to Badi Simar. When Chitra tries to convince Badi Ma, she chooses not to listen to her. Shobha also jumps in and says nobody would want to give their daughter to Aarav. Badi Ma shuts Shobha.

Badi Ma demands Simar's absence at the wedding

Avinash goes to Badi Ma with his family. He apologises to her for not fulfilling her demand. Indu also apologises to Badi Ma and cries. Reema says she is not at all interested in music. Indu further insists Badi Ma change her decision. Avinash says his family's reputation depends on Badi Ma's decision. Avinash puts his turban down to Badi Ma's feet. Badi Ma changes her decision. However, she asks Avinash to keep Chhoti Simar away from the wedding. She warns Avinash and says if she sees Chhoti Simar anywhere around the wedding, she will stop the wedding. When Indu insists on Badi Ma not to punish Chhoti Simar, she refuses to listen to her plea and leaves. Badi Simar gives the turban back to Avinash.

Chhoti Simar cries at home. She then lights a candle and prays in front of the Goddess. She prays for Reema's wedding and her happiness. Avinash returns home with his family. Chhoti Simar goes to open the door and asks him if Badi Ma changed her decision. Avinash goes into the house without answering Simar. Simar then asks her mother and father about what had happened. Avinash then asks Simar to stay in her room for the entire wedding. Simar cries listening to Avinash. He further tells her how Badi Ma has asked for one thing. Reema intervenes and asks Simar to let her marry in peace. Simar cries when Avinash asks Indu and Reema to get ready for another ritual.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

