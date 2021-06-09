Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For June 8, 2021: Reema Asks Simar To Lie For Her

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 8 2021 episode, Reema asks Simar to lie for her. While everyone leaves for the wedding, Reema asks Simar to do something. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 8, 2021.

Badi Ma warns Aarav

Badi Ma tells Aarav that he should not stay out of the house late at night. Badi Ma says Aarav has a special place in her heart, however, she is very strict about her ethics. When Aarav asks Badi Ma about his mistake, Badi Ma says she cannot tolerate any more mistakes by the Narayan Family. She says she can do anything to save her reputation.

Aarav receives a call from Reema. Reema tries to flirt with Aarav over the phone. Reema asks Aarav if he is happy about their wedding. Aarav says he is happy with the wedding and tells her he was making room for her in his wardrobe. Aarav then keeps quiet when Reema confesses her love for him.

Simar tries to convince Reema

The next day, Chhoti Simar tries to convince Reema. Roma and Indu try jewellery on Reema. Simar goes to Reema again to talk to her. She gives her an ornament when Reema yells at her. Reema refuses to take the ornaments and asks Simar to leave. Reema watches the quarterfinal round of the Miss India beauty pageant on her phone. Gagan tells Reema she is supposed to get married at five in the evening. Reema receives a text from Devesh who insists on her coming to the beauty pageant.

Reema asks Simar to lie for her

Avinash asks Simar not to leave the house. He also asks her to stay safe at home due to an abundance of jewellery and cash. Simar adjusts Avinash's turban and gives him some curd for good luck. Simar cries as she bids goodbye to everyone leaving for the wedding. She goes to her room when Reema comes to her. She apologises to Reema and goes to talk to her. Simar realises how she was imagining Reema in her room. Reema actually comes to her and says she is ready to give her another chance. Simar says she is ready to do anything for Reema when Reema asks her to do something. On the other hand, Vivaan adjusts Aarav's outfit and leaves. Aarav sees the chain he has bought for Reema. He also writes a note for Reema.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

