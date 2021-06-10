Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For June 9, 2021: Simar Gets Ready In Reema's Place

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's June 9, 2021 episode, Simar gets ready in Reema's place. While Reema leaves for her beauty pageant, Simar is left in her place for the wedding. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for June 9, 2021, episode.

Aarav gets ready for the wedding

Aarav writes a note for Reema to welcome her. Badi Simar goes to Aarav to tease him. She then takes Aarav out when Sandhya blesses him. Badi Ma then asks Badi Simar to put a brooch on Aarav's turban. Aarav ensures Badi Simar that he would always protect his wife. Vivaan jokes with Aarav and asks him to stay happy. Badi Ma warns Aarav about the wedding.

Reema asks Simar to help her

Reema asks Chhoti Simar to get ready in the bride's outfit. She says she will return before the wedding. When Simar refuses to help Reema, Reema blackmails her and says she would commit suicide, if Simar did not help her. Chhoti Simar stops Reema and agrees to help her. Reema helps Simar in getting ready in the brides' outfit. Reema changes and gets ready in her gown for the show. Roma knocks on the door when Reema sends her away. When Simar panics, Reema ensures her that she will return in two hours. Reema leaves for the beauty pageant.

Gagan asks Avinash to relax. Indu asks Avinash if he is fine when Avinash talks about Reema. As Reema tries to escape her wedding, Avinash asks a man standing by Reema's side to stop. Reema then leaves. Badi Simar and Vivaan laugh together when Badi ma asks them to go to the wedding. The Oswals leave for the wedding. Chitra tells Shobha that she has planned something for the wedding.

Indu and Roma find out about Reema's plan

Chhoti Simar waits for Reema and tries to stay calm. She looks out and sees the wedding festivities have already begun. Roma knocks on the door again and then enters the room. She mistakes Simar for Reema and asks her to go with her. Roma tells Simar that the groom is on his way. Roma compliments Simar for her outfit and calls Indu. Indu compliments Simar and talks about Reema's childhood. As Simar cries, Roma offers to help her with her makeup. Simar refuses and wipes her tears off. Indu mistakes Simar for Reema and asks her to forgive Simar. When Roma calls Simar, Indu sees Simar's reflection in the mirror. Indu finds out that Simar is sitting in Reema's place. Roma and Indu ask Simar why she is in Reema's place. Simar tells Indu and Roma that Reema had asked her to sit in her place. Indu yells at Simar and cries for Reema.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.