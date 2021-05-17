'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For May 15: Badi Ma Decides Something For Aarav

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 15, 2021 episode, Aarav has to answer Badi Ma about his photo in the newspaper. While Aarav apologises to Badi Ma, Badi Ma tells Simar that she has taken a decision for Aarav. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 15 episode.

Simar's father sees her photo in the newspaper

Mr Gupta questions Badi Ma about Aarav's photo. While Aarav keeps quiet, Simar recalls how Aarav had told her about his views on love marriage. Aarav then apologises to Mr Gupta, who then leaves with his daughter. As Badi Ma gets upset with Aarav, Chitra and her husband celebrate their conspiracy against Aarav. On the other hand, Simar's father sees the newspaper and asks her about the photo. He even slaps Simar. He then scolds Simar and says he has lost his faith in her. Simar cries and says it was a mistake. Indu also turns her face from Simar and walks out.

Aarav apologises to Badi Ma

Chitra offers Mr Gupta for her marriage with Vivaan. Mr Gupta asks for some time before taking any decision. Vivaan goes out shopping with Reema. He lies to Reema about being Oswal group's brand manager. On the other hand, Simar asks Aarav about the photo. Aarav says it was a huge misunderstanding, and he did not know anything about the photo. Simar says Badi Ma is disappointed with Aarav. She also tells her how Badi Ma has always been proud of Aarav. Aarav agrees with Simar.

Simar then says they need to find the girl in the photo when Chitra says she is Roma's sister. Sandhya says she has a photo of Roma's sister. Badi Ma interrupts in between and says Shobha has always been disobedient. She asks Simar to call Shobha to talk about Roma. Badi Ma tells Shobha about Roma's sister. Shobha slaps Roma and asks her about her sister. Shobha then warns Roma and says she would throw her out of her house if Roma repeats her mistake.

Simar defends Aarav in front of Badi Ma. Aarav apologises to Badi Ma and accepts his mistake. Aarav says he can never think of hurting Badi Ma and asks her to forgive him. Aarav cries and walk out. Simar asks Badi Ma to forgive Aarav when Badi Ma says she has taken a decision. Simar then calls Shobha and says she and Badi Ma are coming to pick Roma and Shobha. On the other hand, Simar apologises to Indu and asks her to forgive her. As the doorbell rings, Indu goes to open the door and finds Badi Ma and Simar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.