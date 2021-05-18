Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 17, 2021: Badi Ma Meets Simar Narayan

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 17 2021 episode, Badi Ma meets Simar Narayan. While Simar worries about the newspaper article, Badi Ma forgives her and asks her to prepare some dessert. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 17, 2021, episode.

Badi Ma goes to Simar's house

Indu opens the door and finds Badi Ma and Simar Bhardwaj standing outside. Indu invites Simar, Badi Ma, Chitra, Sandhya, and Shobha inside the house. Roma introduces Indu to everyone. When Indu goes to the kitchen, Roma joins her. Roma tells Indu about how Shobha slapped her, due to which Indu gets angry. Simar asks Indu to sit and talks about the newspaper. Indu apologises to Badi Ma and tells her that it was not her daughter's mistake. She also tells them how Simar's father slapped her, because of which she is crying.

Badi Ma meets Simar

When Simar Narayan cries, she finds a hand on her head. She sees Simar Bhardwaj sitting by her side, who tries to console her. Simar Bhardwaj reminds Simar Narayan of how she saved a puppy's life. She then asks her to trust her and brings her downstairs. She introduces everyone to Simar Narayan and tells everyone how Simar saved many lives at their function. Simar cries and apologises to everyone. When Chitra blames her, Badi Ma wipes her tears and says she will talk to her parents. Badi Ma forgives Simar and asks her to cook some dessert. She follows her to the kitchen, where Simar asks her to sit.

Simar prepares dessert for everyone

Badi Ma asks Simar about her favourite dish and the person in the family she is closest to. Simar answers how she loves her mother's Kheer and her closeness with her mother. While preparing the dessert, she spills some sugar but quickly finds an alternative to sweeten the dessert. Simar Bhardwaj recalls how she answered these questions when they were asked to her. Simar also thinks that Badi Ma has found a Simar for her own house. Badi Ma then walks out of the kitchen and asks Simar to bring the dessert out when it is ready.

