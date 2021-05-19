'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For May 18: Reema Is Angry With Simar

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 18 2021 episode, Reema gets angry with Simar. While Badi Ma chooses Simar for Aarav, Reema blames Simar for being there during the proposal. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 18.

Badi Ma gifts her necklace to Simar

Simar Narayan serves Kheer to everyone. Simar Bhardwaj says the Kheer is delicious when Sandhya agrees with her. Badi Ma goes to Simar Narayan and gifts her the necklace she was wearing. Badi Ma then blesses Simar Narayan and leaves. Badi Ma tells Simar Bhardwaj she has chosen Simar Narayan for Aarav.

Reema finishes her shoot and then walks with Vivaan When some models cross them, Vivaan gets busy looking at them. Reema says that those models only look good but are not smart. Vivaan then asks Reema if she was jealous when Reema says she just finished an amazing photoshoot. She cannot feel jealous of anyone. Reema then returns her dresses to Vivaan when Vivaan asks Reema to keep them as a gift.

Reema is in shock

Indu and Simar wonder why Badi Ma gifted her own necklace to Simar which is extremely expensive. Roma intervenes and says the necklace must be of at least 10 lacs. Roma then says Badi Ma must have chosen Simar as a bride for Aarav. Indu says she must call her husband to tell her everything. Simar worries when she recalls Aarav likes Reema. Reema comes to Simar and tells her in the excitement that Vivaan gifted her so many branded dresses. She shows Simar her dresses. When Simar tries to tell her about Aarav, Reema does not listen to her. Roma then interrupts Reema and says Simar got a more expensive gift today. Reema looks at the necklace in shock and drops her branded dress. Reema asks who gifted Simar the necklace. Roma tells Reema that Geetanjali Devi gifted Simar her necklace and chose her as her daughter-in-law. When Reema asks who is the boy Roma shows her the newspaper article.

Reema blames Simar for being there during the proposal

Chitra shows the newspaper article to Vivaan and asks if he knew anything about Aarav and the girl in the newspaper. Vivaan says he needs to talk to Aarav. Reema asks Simar about the newspaper article, while Vivaan asks Aarav about Simar. Aarav gets furious seeing the newspaper and says he does not want to talk about it. He then wonders who sent the photographer. On the other hand, Reema angrily goes to her room. Simar goes after Reema and tries to explain everything when Reema says that Simar took her place. She further says that the proposal was meant for her but Simar somehow received it. Roma interrupts Reema and says it was in Simar's destiny to meet Aarav.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2