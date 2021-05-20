Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 19: Simar Tries To Talk To Reema

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 19, 2021, episode, Simar tries to talk to Reema. While Reema is furious to know about the proposal for Simar, Simar's father thinks of declining the proposal. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 19, 2021.

Sasural Simar ka 2 written update for May 19, 2021

Badi Ma waits for Aarav in the garden. She forgives Aarav and informs him that she has chosen a girl for him. Aarav refuses to listen to the girl's name and says he will marry the girl. On the other hand, Reema tells Roma that Aarav will never agree to marry Simar as he loves her. When Reema shouts at Roma, Roma informs her that she sent Reema's photo for Aarav. Roma then says that it is not Simar's fault and leaves. Reema thinks that Aarav likes her and calls him. However, Aarav does not pick her call.

While Simar prays before Goddess Durga, Reema wears the necklace Badi Ma gave Simar. Badi Ma sends gifts to Indu's house. While Indu refuses to accept the gifts, Bhairav says Badi Ma herself will tell her the reason behind the gifts. Roma accepts them and sees what the Oswal family has sent for Simar. Reema sees Roma getting excited about the gifts. She then calls Vivaan to ask about his position in the Oswal group.

When Vivan says he is the senior brand manager in the group, Reema asks him his boss' name. Vivan says he directly works under Aarav Oswal. Vivan jokingly asks Reema if she is planning to marry him when Reema thinks she plans to marry his boss. Reema again tries to call Aarav, who does not pick her phone. She leaves a voice message saying that she needs to talk to him, but Aarav switches his phone off.

Simar walks on the terrace and tries to talk to Reema. Reema refuses to talk to her and blames her for saying yes to the marriage. When Simar says she did not have a chance to say no to the marriage, Reema asks her if she loves Aarav. Simar recalls how she liked Aarav's humble nature but refuses to accept that she loves Aarav. Gagan worries about their family's reputation when Simar's father reaches home. He sees the gifts on the table and asks Indu about them. Indu tells him how Badi Ma has sent gifts to ask for Simar's hand for her grandson Aarav. Simar's father says he will decline the offer, but Indu says that it will affect Roma. On the other hand, Simar thinks she needs to tell everyone the truth.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.