Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 22: Reema Is Excited To Marry Aarav

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 22, 2021, episode Badi Ma takes a marriage proposal to Reema's house. While Reema gets excited to marry Aarav, Vivaan asks Aarav about what had happened earlier. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 22, 2021, episode.

Badi Ma goes to Reema's house

Badi Ma reaches Chhoti Simar's house and comes across Reema outside. Vivaan hides in the car when Reema invites Badi Ma into her house. Reema calls Chhoti Simar while Badi Ma says they have come to meet her. Reema stands confused when Sandhya says they want her to marry Aarav. Reema gets amazed listening to the news. On the other hand, Vivaan gets confused and tries to contact Reema. Reema disconnects Vivaan's phone and switches her phone off. Badi Simar recalls how she saw Reema outside a hotel with a boy. Indu asks Reema to bring snacks for everyone when Badi Simar says she will go with her.

Badi Simar asks Reema if she was there outside Yamuna Cafe when Reema denies it. Reema asks Simar how she is related to Aarav and takes her blessings. Vivaan calls Aarav and learns that Aarav wanted to propose to Reema. He asks Aarav to meet him. Reema brings tea for everyone and serves them. Chhoti Simar greets everyone and says she will bring snacks. Badi Simar follows her and asks her if she is happy. Badi Simar sees how nobody took snacks from her. Shobha also arrives with Roma. Roma hugs Reema and says she wanted all this for her. Chhoti Simar gets upset and goes inside. She prays in front of the Goddess and recalls how she liked Aarav.

Vivaan waits at his spot for Aarav. He asks Aarav about Reema when Aarav tells him that he liked Reema and accidentally proposed to Simar. He also tells him how Badi Ma has taken his marriage proposal to Reema's house. Chhoti Simar cries in her room and throws away a page from her journal. Badi Simar arrives at her doorstep. She reads the page Chhoti Simar had thrown. She then takes Chhoti Simar downstairs, where Sandhya gives Badi Ma's expensive necklace to Reema. Reema goes to Simar and says that she is extremely happy.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.