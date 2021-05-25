Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 24: Reema Finds Herself In Dilemma

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 24, 2021, episode Reema finds herself in a situation of dilemma. While Badi Simar thinks something is wrong with the marriage, Badi Ma fixes Aarav and Reema's wedding date. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 24.

Vivaan gets upset

Aarav tells Vivaan how Badi Ma and Badi Simar agreed for Reema when Chhoti Simar told them the truth. Vivaan recalls how he fell for Reema and cries. Vivaan tells Aarav that they need to celebrate. When Aarav hugs him, he tears the ticket he had booked for Reema. On the other hand, Badi Ma tells Avinash that they do not believe in dowry and says she wants Aarav to get married soon. Chitra calls her husband and asks him to do something to dishonour Badi Ma. Chitra's husband introduces Chitra to Devesh and informs her about Reema's photoshoot.

Lalit warns Roma

Vivaan sees Reema's photos and deletes them. He recalls every moment he spent with Reema and gets upset. Chhoti Simar thinks she should thank Badi Simar for believing in her. Reema enters the room and Simar asks her if she would leave her dreams to get married. Reema says she will never leave her dream. Reema further says that she will open her fashion brand in Paris and break off the family if needed. Simar says the family has always preferred to live together when Reema says she knows what she is doing. Lalit warns Roma of Reema and Aarav's marriage and says if anything goes wrong, everyone will blame Roma.

Badi Simar reads the page that Chhoti Simar had thrown away. Badi Simar receives the message from Chhoti Simar and feels that something is wrong. Aarav comes to thank Simar. Aarav says that he blindly trusts Badi Simar when she gets worried. Aarav calls Reema, however, Simar receives the call. Aarav asks on the phone if she is happy with the marriage when Simar says Reema is sleeping. Aarav bids good night to Simar and disconnects the phone.

Reema faces a dilemma

The next morning Badi Ma calls the priest for Aarav and Reema's wedding date. The priest fixes a date for the next week. Badi Ma wishes Badi Simar for Aarav's wedding. On the other hand, Reema asks Simar to help her choose a wedding card. Reema receives some samples of wedding cards from Chitra. She sees an envelope along with the cards. Reema opens the letter and read that she has been selected for the final round of the Miss India competition.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.