Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 25: Aarav And Reema's Wedding Festivities Begin

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 25, 2021, episode, the pre-wedding festivities of Aarav and Reema's wedding begins. While Devesh plans for revenge against Reema, Vivaan refuses to attend the first ceremony. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 25, 2021.

Badi Ma finalises Aarav's wedding card

Reema finds out that her wedding and Miss India contest fall on the same day. Aarav takes Vivaan's suggestion for his wedding invitation. Vivaan suggests to Aarav they should go shopping for the wedding. Chitra goes to Badi Ma to talk to her about Vivaan and Kajal's wedding. Badi Ma agrees with her. Mr Gupta says Vivaan and Kajal will get married on the next day of Aarav's wedding. Badi Ma finalised the wedding invitation card.

Reema wonders how she got in the finals of the pageant as she did not fill its form. Reema receives a call from Devesh, who informs her that he filled her form. Reema yells at Devesh and disconnects the phone when Simar comes to take her in. While Reema's family decides on a card for her wedding, she is unable to focus. She keeps thinking about the pageant. She reads the letter again and thinks about winning the pageant. She then recalls that she is getting married. Simar wonders about Reema, who seems to be a little lost.

Aarav and Reema's wedding festivities begin

Aarav and his family offers the first card to their God. Aarav looks for Vivaan who is absent. Badi Simar tells the priest that Reema and her family is about to come. Badi Ma prays to God for a peaceful wedding. Chitra goes to talk to Devesh. She asks if Reema has agreed to the beauty pageant. Devesh informs her how Reema refused to take part in the pageant. She offers money to Devesh, who refuses it. Devesh says he does not need the money as he is doing everything to get back to Reema.

Reema and Simar reach Aarav's place. Aarav cannot stop looking at Reema. On the other hand, Vivaan keeps looking at the wedding invitation and recalls how he fell for Reema. Badi Simar goes to meet Chhoti Simar and blesses her. Aarav calls Vivaan, who keeps disconnecting his phone.

