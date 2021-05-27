'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For May 26, 2021: Vivaan Confronts Reema

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 26, 2021, episode, Vivaan confronts Reema. Aarav tries to apologise to Simar, while on the other hand, Devesh plots his revenge on Reema. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 26, 2021.

Aarav apologises to Simar

Reema and Aarav take blessings from their families. Simar tells her parents she will bring flowers when Aarav follows her. Simar spills her plate of flowers as she bumps into Aarav. Aarav apologises to Simar for his behaviour at the Taj Mahal. Simar says she understands him when Aarav gives her a gift. Simar refuses to take it and leaves. Badi Simar sees Aarav offering a gift to Simar. She asks Aarav about the gift when Aarav says he was trying to apologise to her. The priest finishes the ritual of offering the invitation card to Lord Ganesha. He gives both the cards to both families. Roma arrives with her family. Both Reema and Aarav's parents invite Shobha and her family to the wedding. Badi Ma asks Sandhya to give Reema her gifts.

Reema meets Vivaan Oswal

Roma, Simar and Reema talk about Reema's gifts. Vivaan's younger brother gives Simar a gift from Aarav. Simar says she cannot accept the gift when Reema says that it is the latest model of a mobile phone. Reema says she will use the new phone. Aarav pulls his ears to apologise to Simar. Reema wonders why Simar is looking at Aarav. Badi Simar asks about Vivaan when Vivaan arrives. Reema looks at Aarav and Vivaan talking to each other. Reema gets shocked when Vivaan introduces himself as Aarav's younger brother Vivaan Oswal. Badi Simar asks Aarav and Vivaan to drop Chhoti Simar and Reema home. Vivaan suggests Aarav and Reema should go along. Vivaan becomes friends with Simar and leaves with her.

Vivaan confronts Reema

Reema sees Devesh standing at a distance. She leaves with Aarav when Devesh gets confused. Aditi and Rehaan stop Aarav and Reema. Aditi asks for a gift from Aarav and takes him with her. Vivaan confronts Reema and says he is happy seeing her happy. Reema complains that Vivaan lied to her. Vivaan asks Reema what if he had told her the truth. Reema asks him not to judge her when Vivaan asks her to forget everything. Badi Simar comes to take Vivaan with her when Devesh thinks he will take his revenge on Reema. Reema says she should go with her parents. Chhoti Simar waits for everyone. Aarav goes to Chhoti simar and tells her that he will drop her home.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.