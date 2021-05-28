Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 27: Reema Is Angry To See Aarav With Simar

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 27 2021, episode, Reema gets furious seeing Aarav and Simar together. While Reema thinks about her beauty pageant, Aarav saves Simar from falling. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 27, 2021.

Aarav takes Simar for ice cream

Aarav informs Chhoti Simar he will drop her home. Aarav asks Simar to sit in the front seat. Badi Simar joins them. Badi Simar asks Aarav to stop for ice cream on their way when Aarav says he remembers Badi Simar's choice. He then asks Chhoti Simar about her favourite flavour.

Chitra and her husband invite Mr Gupta for the wedding. Indu asks Reema if she is not well when Reema says she is having a headache. Chhoti Simar waits for Aarav and Badi Simar. Aarav ass Chhoti Simar to eat her ice cream as it started melting. Simar drops some of it on her clothes when Aarav wipes it. Badi Simar intervenes and asks what had happened when Aarav calls Chhoti Simar a kid. He gives Chhoti Simar another ice cream.

Reema talks to Devesh

Reema calls Devesh to ask him why he had come to the temple. Devesh suggests Reema live her dream when Reema yells at Devesh and disconnects the phone. Reema imagines what it would be like if she won the beauty pageant. In the car, Badi Simar asks Chhoti Simar about her wedding. She asks Chhoti Simar about her choice of the groom when Chhoti Simar says she will marry the boy her parents would choose for her. She recalls how she liked Aarav but stays quiet. Badi Simar insists on telling her choice. Chhoti Simar says all she wants is a loyal partner. Aarav says he can totally relate with Simar as he wants the same thing. Chhoti Simar starts crying when Badi Simar understands that Chhoti Simar loves Aarav.

Reema gets furious upon seeing Aarav and Simar together

Reema asks her mother about Simar and learns Simar is coming with Aarav. As she tries to call Aarav she hears a car arriving at her door. She goes to a window to see Aarav drop Simar. Aarav opens the door for Chhoti Simar. As she walks out of the car, she stumbles and falls in Aarav's arms. She says sorry to Aarav and tells him about her slippers. Aarav gets down to pick her slipper up. Reema watches them from the window and gets furious.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

