Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 3, 2021: Vivan Falls For Reema

Sasural Simar Ka is back with its second season, Sasural Simar Ka Season 2. In the latest episode of the second season, while Badi Ma arrives at the function, Vivan falls for Reema who is busy with her photoshoot. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 3, 2021.

Aarav and Vivan meet several girls at a function

Chitra and her husband worry that Aarav should not get the richer girl. Simar talks to different girls to look for ideal brides. On the other hand, Shobha does the rituals on her father's death anniversary. Vivan and Aarav are surrounded by girls. They both then go to welcome Shobha when Roma thinks she will set up her sisters with Aarav and Vivaan. Chitra then takes Vivan to meet a girl. Another girl comes and starts fighting with the first one. Vivan escapes and leaves the ceremony. Simar asks Aarav and Vivan if they liked any girl when Vivan refuses.

Vivan falls for Reema

Badi Ma then arrives at the function. She warns Simar about Shobha. Aarav then asks Badi Ma to go inside when Chitra looks for Vivan. Vivan, on the other hand, goes to drink a beer. He asks cupid to bring a nice girl for him when he sees Reema. Vivan wonders about Reema who is busy with her photoshoot.

Badi Ma makes an announcement

Badi Ma goes inside the ceremony and asks for Vivan. She goes to the stage to make an announcement. She announces that their shop has turned 50 years. Aarav takes Vivan to the ceremony when Badi Ma asks both of them to join her on the stage. Shobha and her kids frown upon Badi Ma and her love for her grandsons. Badi Ma announces that she wants Aarav and Vivan to get married.

As she ends her speech, Shobha stops her. Shobha goes to the stage and says Badi Ma forgot to name someone. She then talks about her father Gopichand Oswal. She pays tribute to her father and asks people for keeping a two-minute silence for her father, after which Vivan escapes. When Badi Ma turns to Shobha, Simar interrupts her. She asks everyone to go towards the Halwai Khana and takes Badi Ma too. Roma's blouse tears when she calls Simar for help.

