'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For May 31, 2021: Reema Signs The Form

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 31, 2021 episode, Reema signs the form. While Reema's Haldi ceremony takes place, Devesh convinces Reema to sign the form. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 31, 2021.

Reema's Haldi ceremony takes place

Chhoti Simar and Roma bring Reema for her Haldi ceremony. Aditi gives Reema her wedding outfit. Roma and Chhoti Simar begin Reema's Haldi ceremony. Devesh calls on Reema's phone when Chhoti Simar picks it up. She asks Devesh not to call again when Devesh tells her he is waiting outside her house. Choti Simar disconnects the phone and returns to the ceremony.

Devesh enters the ceremony

Badi Simar recalls how Badi Ma hates music. She goes to Indu to console her. She tells Indu and Avinash how Badi Ma hates music and dance. She requests Avish and Indu to cancel Sangeet when they agree. Aditi intervenes and says the Narayan family should celebrate. Gagan comes and teases her. Aditi goes after Gagan, but Gagan runs away. Avinash and Indu complete rituals for Reema's Haldi ceremony. Devesh leaves Reema in shock as he enters the ceremony. Badi Simar wonders why Reema started sweating.

Chhoti Simar goes out to meet Devesh. Simar asks Devesh to go away when Devesh says he only wants Reema's signature. Devesh blackmails Simar and shows her the form. Devesh enters the ceremony again and tells Reema he is waiting for her. Badi Simar notices something wrong when Chhoti Simar takes Reema inside. Badi Simar follows them. Gagan teases Aditi again. As Badi Simar goes after Reema, she sees Devesh going in. She then gets interrupted by Aditi who takes her with her.

Reema signs the form

Devesh reaches Reema and Simar's room. Devesh tries to convince Reema to sign the form. Chhoti Simar intervenes and asks Devesh to leave. Devesh continues to convince Reema. He asks Reema to sign the form again. Reema takes the form and signs it. Simar asks Reema about her decision, but Reema denies answering her. When Reema takes Chhoti Simar back to the ceremony, Devesh follows them. They then bump into Badi Simar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.