Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 4 Episode: Simar Narayan Meets Simar Bharadwaj

Sasural Simar Ka returned with its second season Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 on ColoursTV. While Shobha ruins the Churma, Simar finds a dog who is suffering from eating the Churma and accidentally meets the elder Simar. Here is Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 4 episode.

Shobha ruins the Churma in Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 4 episode

Badi Ma does the ritual of making Churma. When Shobha offers to help, Badi Ma refuses and asks Sandhya to help instead. She does not let Shobha take part in the ritual. On the other hand, Roma asks Aaarav to see if Reema can easily enter the ceremony. Badi Ma takes Shobha to talk to her. Vivan goes to Reema's shoot to look for her. He finds her taking an autorickshaw instead. Simar reaches the ceremony and receives a text from Roma that someone is coming to receive her. Aarav then asks the watchman if a girl named Reema has arrived. When the watchman says no, he asks him to send her directly in.

Badi Ma fights with Shobha when Shobha says everything is her father's. When Shobha blames Badi Ma for her father's death, Badi Ma slaps her. Shobha adds sanitiser to the Churma Badi Ma made. Sandhya meets a girl named Kajal who is the only daughter of a huge businessman. Chitra introduces Vivan to them when Sandhya takes Kajal to meet people. On the other hand, Roma asks Simar why Reema did not come to which Simar says Reema had some work. Simar's slippers break when she sees Aarav. Roma says Simar should have worn some good clothes to the ceremony. She then leaves, when Simar again sees Aarav. Roma interrupts her and tells her about Badi Ma. She also says she would have taken Simar to the party if she was wearing good clothes.

Simar Narayan meets Simar Bharadwaj

Aarav goes to taste the Churma when Simar and Sandhya stop him. They tell him that the Churma is first offered to God and then is eaten by family members. They take Aarav to offer the Churma to God. When Aarav insists to eat the Churma, Sandhya says the guests will eat first. When Gajendra asks Shobha's husband to have the Churma, Shobha stops him by saying the guests should eat first. Roma asks Simar to leave from the back door. When she leaves, she sees a dog lying on the floor abnormally. She wonders if the dog has eaten something poisonous and goes inside the function to ask for help. When she rushes towards the ceremony, she accidentally meets the elder Simar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2