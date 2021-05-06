'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update For May 5 Episode: Simar Saves The Day

In Sasural Simar Ka Season 2's latest episode, while Simar Narayan saves the function by informing Simar Bharadwaj about the poisoned Churma, Badi Ma finds out the truth. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 5, 2021, episode.

Simar Narayan saves the day

Simar Narayan takes Simar Bharadwaj to the dog and says the dog died after eating the Churma. Simar Narayan tries to save the dog while Simar Bharadwaj stops the waiter from serving the Churma. She Checks the Churma and inhales something. She then finds an empty bottle of pesticide. She takes Aarav and Vivan to the dog but finds it missing. Aarav goes to the guests and asks them not to eat the Churma. Aarav lies and says he did not offer the Churma to God first.

Vivan meets Reema

Reema goes to a bakery to take the cake she has ordered earlier. The shopkeeper asks her to wait when Vivan calls at the same bakery. Vivan gives an urgent order for Churma and says he is coming to pick the order by himself. On the other hand, Shobha asks her husband to leave the function. Shobha's husband refuses to leave the function when Shobha leaves the table. Chitra finds something suspicious and asks Shobha if she has done something wrong. Shobha refuses, but Chitra warns her.

Vivan reaches the bakery where Reema is yelling at the shopkeeper. Vivan wonders why Reema was looking different. He then offers Reema help to which Reema refuses. Reema then asks Vivan if he can get her the cake in two minutes. Vivan then receives a call from Aarav when Reema leaves the bakery. Badi Ma goes to Aarav and Vivan, where they serve the Churma from the bakery. Simar stops her in between and asks her to sit with the guests.

Aarav praises Simar for handling the situation when Simar recalls how Simar Narayan was the one who helped her with the situation. Chitra offers Churma to Shobha, but Shobha refuses to have it. Simar tells Aarav that a girl told her about the Churma. Aarav and Simar find the puppy safe with a dupatta. Aarav says he will be back in the ceremony in a moment and goes to the puppy. On the other hand, Simar tells everything to Reema and finds one earring missing. Aarav picks up the dupatta and finds her earring.

Badi Ma finds out about the Churma

Simar talks about a girl named Madhuri with Badi Ma. Badi Ma asks a waiter to stop as she finds a silver leaf in the Churma. Simar asks the waiter to go and says she will tell the truth to Badi Ma. At the same time, the owner of the bakery comes to Badi Ma and says she should have given the order for the Churma one day before the ceremony. Badi Ma does not listen to Simar and straightaway goes to see the Churma. She asks who served the Churma from a bakery. Aarav takes the entire blame when Badi Ma asks him why he did such a thing. Simar interrupts and tells Badi Ma the truth.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.